Andy Cohen Celebrates His First Birthday as a Dad With Baby Benjamin

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 2 Jun. 2019 12:26 PM

The mazel of the day goes to Andy Cohen again: He is celebrating his first birthday as a father and could not look happier.

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen turned 51 on Sunday, four months after he welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate. Cohen posted on his Instagram page an adorable selfie of him with his smiling boy.

"I got the best birthday present of all...♥️♥️," he wrote.

"♥️♥️ Happy Birthday #daddy ♥️♥️," commented longtime friend Kelly Ripa.

"You got that right. Happy bday Andy!!" commented her husband Mark Consuelos.

Many more of Cohen's celebrity friends and colleagues wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, including Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow, Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Photos

Andy Cohen's Baby Shower

Anderson Cooper posted on his Instagram page a photo of him standing next to Cohen while holding the star's son.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! @bravoandy," the CNN host wrote. "So proud of all you've done, and for you and Baby Benjamin, it's just the beginning!"

"Thanks my brother #GeminiInfinity," Cohen responded.

See photos of Cohen's sweetest pics of baby Benjamin:

Andy Cohen, Baby, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen

Instagram / Andy Cohen

First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Andy Cohen, Baby, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Instagram / Anderson Cooper

Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Mark Consuelos

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Kelly Ripa

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

Uncle Anderson Cooper got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Rise & Shine

The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans. 

Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Pinkie Promise

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Flyin' in Style

Cohen keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

He's Here!

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," the proud dad announced after his son was born on Feb. 4, 2019.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

