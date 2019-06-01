Demi Lovato may be the cutest Christina Aguilera superfan ever.

The 26-year-old, who has kept out of the spotlight for almost a year amid her addiction recovery efforts, was all smiles on Friday night as she cheered, danced, sang along and wept with joy with a group of friends at the Christina Aguilera - The Xperience residency show at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.

Lovato posted on her Instagram Story clips of her and her pals getting pumped for the show on the ride over by lip-synching to "Lady Marmalade" on the stereo, and videos from the concert, including selfie snaps of her fangirling over Aguilera and shots of the fellow pop star onstage.