Gia Giudice and Dolores Catania's Son Frank Jr. Just Became Bravo's Prom King and Queen

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 31 May. 2019 11:45 AM

Gia Giudice, Frank Catania

Instagram

And the award for cutest prom couple goes to…

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans woke up to a great surprise when they discovered Teresa Giudice's daughter brought a very special date to prom.

As it turns out, Gia Giudice decided to enjoy the final dance of the school year with Frank Catania Jr.

"And that's a wrap," the high school student wrote on Instagram when posing with Dolores Catania's son.

From the looks of Instagram, it appears Teresa hosted dozens of high school students and their parents at her New Jersey home before the dance begun. Guests including Melissa Gorga were able to enjoy food from Palermo's Bakery and pose in front of a prom display by The Balloon Boss.

And for fans at home, they were able to watch Teresa live her best life on Instagram Stories as her daughter experienced a special chapter in her high school journey.

"Got it all ready for my baby. Let's go check out everybody at the prom. Let's go see where everyone is…." Teresa shared on Instagram Stories. "You girls look beautiful."

She later added, "It's Frankie. That's my daughter's prom date. Look how handsome he is."

The lucky students later enjoyed a party bus to the dance. And when they returned to Teresa's house to be picked up by their parents, the Bravo star had pizza and snacks ready to be enjoyed.

"If you guys want, you can lay on the piano," Teresa shared during photo time. "Does anyone want to lay on the piano?" She's not an average mom—she's a cool mom, okay?

For those who love seeing famous kids attending prom, you're going to love our gallery below.

Gia Giudice, Frank Catania

Instagram

Gia Giudice

"And that's a wrap," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Instagram after attending prom with Frank Catania Jr. 

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Gia Giudice

The Bravo star goes glam for her high school prom with a gorgeous lavender gown and matching makeup. "My beautiful @_giagiudice Prom 2017," her mom and Real Housewives of New Jersey star captions on Instagram.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the 20-year-old singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Lola Grace Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Instagram

Instagram

Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Dia Nash

Niecy Nash's daughter lights up the room in her bright yellow gown. "Hey it's prom," the teenage beauty shares, alongside several snaps of her with her date.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the 17-year-old star shares on Instagram.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the now-20-year-old star writes of her special date.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Instagram

Presley Gerber

Oh snap! The model shares a candid photo of himself "pre prom." He opts for a classic black suit.

Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Dylan Douglas

Instagram

Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

