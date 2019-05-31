Ellen DeGeneres' mom is breaking her silence on her daughter's claims that she was sexually abused by her stepfather.

The 61-year-old talk show host and comedienne had talked about her experiences in an interview with David Letterman on an episode of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was released last week. She said that her mother, Betty DeGeneres, had remarried a "a very bad man" who hurt her, and that after she told her about his actions, years later, she didn't believe her and remained with him for 18 more years before leaving him "because he'd changed the story so many times." He has since died.

Betty, 89, who has been a frequent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, responded to her daughter's comments in an exclusive statement that was provided to NBC News through Ellen.

"I know now that one of the hardest things to do is speak up after being sexually abused," Betty said. "I love my daughter, and I wish I had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened."

"I live with that regret, and I wouldn't want that for any other parent. If someone in your life has the courage to speak out, please believe them."