Song Hye-Kyo & Joo Ji-Hoon Respond to Rumours of Starring in New Drama

South Korean news outlets have reported that there are industry rumours regarding top Hallyu actress, Song Hye-kyo and actor, Ju Ji-Hoon starring in the upcoming drama titled Hyena.

The rumours were that "Song Hye-Kyo and Ju Ji-Hoon will be the main characters for the new Wednesday/Thursday drama on KBS 2TV, Hyena. It will air in November."

The drama tells the story of Jung Geum-Ja, a high profile lawyer working for the top 1% of society. She is notorious for disregarding morals and manipulating the law in order to win her high-paying cases. Her paths crossed with Yoo Hee-Jae, a conceited lawyer who believes that he can manipulate the top 1% with his skills.

What sets Hyena apart from other courtroom dramas is that the plot will showcase how the law can actually be manipulated to serve the rich and influential. It is a critique on the flaws in the justice system rather than a story about conviction.

It is scheduled to premiere November this year.