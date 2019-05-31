Celebrity Photographer & Livin Cool Founder, Emanuele D'Angelo Talks K-pop, Streetwear and more

You've shot so many celebrities from Travis Scott to Bella Hadid. Which star did you love working with most and why?

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, those are my main three that I prefer to work with. But, I also enjoyed working with Dwyane Wade. I'm really close to him and he's a great guy - we've always clicked since the beginning.

You have mentioned Emily Ratajkowski as your muse before. Has it changed? Why?

Well, I mean, she was my muse because she's the person I work with most in the past year and a half [to] two years. I love taking photos of her and she loves my photos. I always look for new faces as well. Another girl I really enjoying working with is Adwoa Aboah. I loved working with Imaan Hammam - she's nice and beautiful. We shot a bunch of things. Laura Harrier, too. She's really great as well.

Have you ever shot a K-pop artist? If no, who would you like to shoot most?

No, but I would love to. I have my friend Soon Ho in Korea and he's part of the management of Blackpink. We were in LA recently for Coachella, but I don't think I have time.

I don't know too many K-pop artists. Even with them, I don't know most of them so well. It's not something I know about, but [BLACKPINK] will be the one.