Ex-Kara Member, Goo Hara Reportedly Safe After Alleged Suicide Attempt

28-year-old singer and actress, Goo Hara was reportedly found unconscious in her house at Cheongdam-do, Seoul by her manager on 26 May. The former member of K-pop girl group Kara had allegedly attempted suicide via smoke inhalation and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The idol was unconscious and hospitalized for two days, though her pulse and breathing has been stablized. A representative for Goo gave an update regarding her current condition to Japanese news outlets on 28 May.

Goo had reportedly gained consciousness and made the following statement regarding the incident, "I'm truly sorry for causing concern due to the recent event. I am currently recovering my health. I was feeling distressed due to various incidents that piled up.

I will try my best to show a healthy side of myself by having a stronger mindset. I am truly sorry about the recent incident."