This Is The Favourite Fashion Item Among Korean Girl Groups

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 30 May. 2019 8:13 PM
The easiest way to make your legs look longer than they are? A mini skirt. And Korean girl groups know this very well, whether they're performing on stage or starring in their latest music video.
Though they're more adventurous with very mini lengths, for more practical reasons, a good length is one that hits just slightly above where your fingertips end along your thighs.
To avoid looking too school girl or too sexy, strike the perfect balance with a slouchy sweater, asymmetrical top or chic boots.
Here's how our favourite girl groups style their mini skirts:
For all out glamour, wear this with a nude bodysuit and strappy stilettos.
This utilitarian style is easy to wear with a simple tank top or turtleneck.
Naughty meets nice with this vegan leather skirt with a girly bow at the side.
Wear a cropped sweatshirt with this wrap skirt with the side buckle detailing.
Nothing gets more girl-next -door than a distressed blue denim mini skirt.
Wear this pinstripe skirt with an oversized vest for that masculine-feminine look.
Make this check print mini skirt even more electric by wearing it with patent leather pointed toe boots.
Perfect for a dinner date, wear this glamorous oversized bow skirt with a boxy blazer and slinky camisole.
