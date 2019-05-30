This Is The Favourite Fashion Item Among Korean Girl Groups

Thu., 30 May. 2019

Red Velvet, Mini Skirts

The easiest way to make your legs look longer than they are? A mini skirt.  And Korean girl groups know this very well, whether they're performing on stage or starring in their latest music video.

Though they're more adventurous with very mini lengths, for more practical reasons, a good length is one that hits just slightly above where your fingertips end along your thighs.

To avoid looking too school girl or too sexy, strike the perfect balance with a slouchy sweater, asymmetrical top or chic boots.

Here's how our favourite girl groups style their mini skirts:

Shop the look below:

Paco Rabanne, Mini Skirts

Skirt, US$1,385.43, Paco Rabanne

For all out glamour, wear this with a nude bodysuit and strappy stilettos.

Zalora Basics, Mini Skirts

Skirt, SG$24.90, Zalora

This utilitarian style is easy to wear with a simple tank top or turtleneck.

Nanushka, Mini Skirts

Skirt, US$144.22, Nanushka

Naughty meets nice with this vegan leather skirt with a girly bow at the side.

Wales Bonner, Mini Skirts

Skirt, US$196.55, Wales Bonner

Wear a cropped sweatshirt with this wrap skirt with the side buckle detailing.

Topshop, Mini Skirts

Skirt, SG$76.90, Topshop at Zalora

Nothing gets more girl-next -door than a distressed blue denim mini skirt.

Gareth Pugh, Mini Skirts

Skirt, US$342.11, Gareth Pugh

Wear this pinstripe skirt with an oversized vest for that masculine-feminine look.

Bershka, Mini Skirts

Skirt, SG$32.10, Bershka

Make this check print mini skirt even more electric by wearing it with patent leather pointed toe boots.

Zara, Mini Skirts

Skirt,SG $119, Zara

Perfect for a dinner date, wear this glamorous oversized bow skirt  with a boxy blazer and slinky camisole.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers , Fashion , Celebrities , Shopping

