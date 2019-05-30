This Is The Favourite Fashion Item Among Korean Girl Groups

The easiest way to make your legs look longer than they are? A mini skirt. And Korean girl groups know this very well, whether they're performing on stage or starring in their latest music video.

Though they're more adventurous with very mini lengths, for more practical reasons, a good length is one that hits just slightly above where your fingertips end along your thighs.

To avoid looking too school girl or too sexy, strike the perfect balance with a slouchy sweater, asymmetrical top or chic boots.