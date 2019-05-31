EXCLUSIVE!

A Combative Mama June Rejects Family's Intervention in Intense From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 31 May. 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's come to this for Mama June.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the season finale of Mama June From Not to Hot, the reality star is rebuffing intervention attempts. Dr. Ish Major and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon are not going to let her get away that easily.

"If you touch me, I swear to God," June tells Dr. Ish as he attempts to keep her from leaving.

"Your daughters are here to talk to you. You gotta hear what they have to say," Dr. Ish tells Mama June.

While he never physically touches her, June still feels the need to threaten a 911 call. Inside, Alana Thompson—Honey Boo Boo—and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon console each other with Aunt Doe Doe.

Watch

Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon Explains Mama June's Arrest

"You've got a house full of people who love you here," Dr. Ish tells June outside.

Pumpkin does her best to reason with her mother, but June is not having it.

"Your daughters are here, people you know are here, you've got a family of folks who love you, darling, and they just want you to hear what they've got to say," Dr. Ish tells June.

"You guys be on some f—ked up s—t, Pumpkin," June says. "Y'all be doing some f—ked up s—t, I promise you that."

Dr. Ish says June looks scared, so what is she afraid of?

Click play on the video above for more.

The intervention, which was filmed, was at the direct request of Mama June's family. June was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Along with Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica and Doe Doe, June's niece Amber was at the intervention that took place at Doe Doe's house. June's boyfriend Geno was not at the intervention because he was not invited by the family. Ahead of the intervention, WE tv aired a special, Mama June From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention, featuring Pumpkin and Doe Doe and the crew detailing June's physical spiral and her arrest.

The season finale of Mama June From Not To Hot airs Friday May 31 at 9pm on WE tv.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mama June , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau

Death at the Mansion Sneak Peek Reveals the "Weird Stuff" Found At the Scene of Rebecca Zahau's Suicide

Naomi Watts, Emmy Magazine

How Naomi Watts Prepared to Play Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Tells Elizabeth "Don't Terrorize Me With Your Pregnancy"

"90 Day Fiance" Exclusive: Andrei Baulks at Elizabeth's Job Offer

The Bachelorette, Jed

The Bachelorette Surprises Jed With a Basketball Dream Date in Sneak Peek

"The Bachelorette" Exclusive: Jed Meets Boston Celtics Players

RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 11, finale

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Crowns a Winner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.