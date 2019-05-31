The struggle is still very real for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, the couple, who are still expecting their baby daughter on the reality show, are not on the same page when it comes to, well, a lot. After moving out of a house owned by Elizabeth's father—with money from Elizabeth's father, unbeknownst to Andrei—the couple are still working out fiancé issues. Andrei doesn't have a job. In the clip, Andrei is seen working on an advertisement for his handyman skills.

"The difference between America and Moldova is life here is more expensive and I think Elizabeth is a little bit frustrated because we're not having enough income at this point," Andrei tells the camera about his job ad. "I think I'm pretty skillful and I think I'm going to do great and I'm going to have enough money to fulfill the needs of my family."