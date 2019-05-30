Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky Says She's the ''Happiest Ever'' After Debuting New Relationship

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 30 May. 2019 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nikki Blonsky, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Blonsky is probably singing "I Can Hear the Bells" after revealing the special person in her life.

Known for Hairspray and Queen Sized, the 30-year-old actress recently debuted her boo thang, Dani. "I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship," Blonsky tells E! News. "[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

While the SAG-nominated star didn't share too many details about her new relationship, she low-key revealed her partner on social media. The pair attended RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles over the weekend, and appeared to have a ball.

At the convention, Nikki not only set up a booth, but she performed an iconic Hairspray song at the fierce and fabulous event. She sang "Good Morning Baltimore" but cleverly changed the lyric "Baltimore" to "DragCon." Of her time there, she shared several Instagram snaps of her experience with fans, drag icons and more.

Watch

E! TV's Top Couple 2019 Winners React!

"Day 3 at DragCon was the best one yet," the 30-year-old singer captioned her post, alongside a series of images where she posed with her S.O.

Nikki Blonsky, Hairspray

New Line Cinema

"Bittersweet that it's over but thank you to all the people who stopped by my booth for a pic, autograph, T-shirt, bracelet and so many hugs and smiles," she wrote. "So thankful for all the love, support, and good energy."

Moreover, Dani shared a sweet snap of them locking lips. "I love you @nikkiblonksy," they wrote on Instagram, which is currently private. The caption also included a sparkle heart emoji and the hashtags: #mygirl and #teamnikki. (Blonsky's partner identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them.)

In since-deleted Instagram posts, it appears Dani met the Hairspray actress for the first time in November during a photo meet-and-greet. However, it's unclear when they began dating.

While the two have yet to make their red carpet debut, Nikki is slated to attend several upcoming events.

Next on her schedule? The 30-year-old singer will perform the National Anthem at The Dodgers stadium on Friday, May 31. That night marks a special one, as the pro-baseball team is hosting its seventh annual LGBT Night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Couples , Celebrities , Sing , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Everything We Learned from the Jussie Smollett Case Documents Released by Chicago Police

Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Ace the Co-Parenting Test at Daughter's Graduation

Whiskey Cavalier

Gone Too Soon: The Canceled One Season Shows We Still Miss

All That - Then and Now

What the Original Cast of All That Is Up to Now

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

See Jessica Simpson's Super Relatable Mommy Struggles and What She Calls the ''Joy of Postpartum''

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Son, Jack, KylieSkin, Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Video of Son Jack, a Kylie Jenner Superfan

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.