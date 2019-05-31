How to Rock the Rocketman Look IRL

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Fri., 31 May. 2019 3:00 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Rocketman is finally on the big screen, tiny dancers. And we imagine some of you fashionistas are as excited as we are to unleash our inner Elton John into our daily wardrobes. Kingsman x Mr Porter and Lucky Brand agree, as both labels are releasing limited-edition Rocketman collections.
To add to the fun, we've hand-picked some looks to add a little glam rock to your everyday attire. The key is texture: Think sequins, velvet, lamé, faux fur, glitter—just not all at once.
If Benny and the Jets could see you now!
This sequined jacket is a little glam rock, a little athleisure, all fabulous.
No outfit is complete without a striking pair of oversize sunnies.
Celebrate the Rocketman himself with this throwback tee.
Article continues below
Shaggy jackets scream '70s—and this one is on sale!
The high-tops are a low-key way to add a little glitter to your getup.
Another oversize sunglasses option that's a smidge more subtle...and 70% off.
Article continues below
This number is a playful way to get in on the windbreaker trend.
This jacket will take you anywhere: work, date night and, of course, to a concert.
Needless to say, you will own any stage or dance floor in these sky-high glittery babies.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?