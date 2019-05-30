Roman Atwood is in mourning after the tragic loss of a family member.

On Thursday afternoon, the YouTube star announced a break from social media as he grieves the loss of his mother Susan Anne Christman.

"As most of you know, my family and I are on vacation together. Yesterday, my mom was riding around with my nephew on some little scooters. She fell off hers and hit her head. She immediately lost all vitals," he wrote to his loyal followers. "No heart rate and her breathing stopped. She was rushed to the hospital where she spent the next 8 hours…my beautiful mother passed away shortly after."

Roman continued, "I need everyone to understand that I will be gone for a bit. I will be by my family's side especially my fathers. We are rushing back home to Ohio to figure everything out. Please pray for my family and especially for my father."

In addition to his five million Instagram followers, Roman has developed a huge fan base on YouTube.