Natalie Halcro has a type!

The fashion-savvy social media influencer—who E! audiences might remember from her time on WAGS—recounts her earliest dating memories in this hilarious potluck-style video featuring family members and Relatively Nat & Liv co-stars Olivia Pierson, Owen Pierson and Joel Halcro. When the gang isn't chowing down on Canadian delicacies like Kraft Dinner and ketchup-flavored potato chips (both of which come highly recommended by the Vancouver natives, so don't knock 'til you try), they're answering questions posed by What the Fashion host Justin Martindale.

"Who was the first person here at this table to go on a date?" Justin asks the group, and Nat pipes up right away.

"It was definitely me, probably," she says before nodding to her cousin across the table. "Me or Owen."

Liv points out that it would've been her brother for sure (Owen later confirms he went on his first date at 10 years old and "it was arranged by the parents and everything"), since Nat wasn't actually allowed to date until her 16th birthday.