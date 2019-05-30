MTV Is Breaking Barriers With the Are You the One? Cast—They're All Sexually Fluid

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 30 May. 2019 10:00 AM

Are You the One?

MTV

There still hasn't been a gay Bachelor or Bachelorette, but MTV is coming for those barriers and introducing the first sexually fluid cast of hit reality series Are You the One?.

The new season of series will be the first reality TV dating competition show in the United States with a sexually fluid cast. The 16 singles all identify as fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in finding the perfect match. Finding love is all fair game to the new contestants. They will still split the $1 million cash prize if they find their perfect match.

Watch

Teen Mom OG: Amber, Catelynn, Maci & Farrah 10 Years Later

Are You the One?'s new season, hosted by Terrence J, also introduced Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who works with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate the drama, poor choices and reoccurring patterns in their relationships. Look for Dr. Frankie to also help the contestants identify the current dating trends, like ghosting, benching and stashing, and test just how willing they are to fall into the trends.

Meet the cast below.

Are You the One?

MTV

Dr. Frankie

Dr. Frankie will help the contestants deal with their relationship issues in hopes of finding the perfect match.

Are You the One?

MTV

Amber Martinez

Amber, 23, is from Yonkers, New York.

Are You the One?

MTV

Max Gentile

Max, 25, hails from Columbus, Ohio.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kylie Smith

Kylie, 24, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Are You the One?

MTV

Jonathan Short

Jonathan is 28 and from Panama City Beach in Florida.

Are You the One?

MTV

Jenna Brown

Jenna is 25 and from Bloomington, Indiana.

Are You the One?

MTV

Paige Cole

Paige, 21, is from Allen, Texas.

Are You the One?

MTV

Nour Fraij

Nour, 25, is from Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Are You the One?

MTV

Danny Prikazsky

Danny is 27 and from San Jose, California.

Are You the One?

MTV

Brandon Davis

Brandon, 25, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Are You the One?

MTV

Remy Duran

Remy is 27 and is from New York City.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kari Snow

Kari, 23, is from East Hanover, New Jersey.

Are You the One?

MTV

Basit Shittu,

25-year-old Basit is from Brooklyn, New York.

Are You the One?

MTV

Justinavery "Justin" Palm

Justin is 24 and is from Palmdale, California.

Are You the One?

MTV

Kai Wes

Kai is 26 years old and from Chepachet, Rhode Island.

Are You the One?

MTV

Aasha Wells

Aasha is 22 and is from Miami Beach, Florida,

Are You the One?

MTV

Jasmine Olsen

Jasmine is 21 and hails from Oxford, Mississippi.

Are You the One? returns on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

