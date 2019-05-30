Mark-Paul Gosselaar doesn't love reboots, but if you have an idea to bring back Saved By the Bell, he's all ears.

"That's the question isn't it? I have no idea," he said on THR's Awards Chatter podcast when asked about returning to Saved By the Bell. Gosselaar said he respects what shows like Cobra Kai and Fuller House have done, but reboots aren't exactly his thing. "I'm OK, I mean me personally, never seeing a reboot ever again. I like original content…I don't need to see these reboots, me personally, I don't know the desire to see any of these reboots."

However, he's down to hear a Saved By the Bell pitch.

"If it was a good product that I thought wouldn't tarnish the original product, yeah, I'm open to hearing anything," he said. "I love what they've done with Cobra Kai. That type of reboot is what I would be interested in exploring."