EXO's D.O. Confirmed To Be Enlisting In The Military In July

The inevitable day has arrived for disappointed EXO-Ls who will be seeing EXO member, D.O. enlist into the military come July this year.

26-year-old singer, actor and the group's resident chef, D.O. has confirmed that he received his notice for mandatory military service on 1 July. Unfortunately for fans, that means that the idol will be inactive for two years, until he is discharged.

SM Entertainment made the following statement regarding the beloved member's enlistment:

"D.O. received his enlistment notice for July 1, so he will dutifully enlist as active duty.

After Xiumin enlisted on May 7 and became the first EXO member to serve, D.O. expressed that he wishes to fulfil his military duties as soon as possible. So after a thorough discussion with the members and the company, he decided to apply.

He wishes to enlist quietly, so we will not be announcing the time and location of his enlistment. We will also not be holding any events either."