Your First Look Gorgeous Drama Couple, Shin Se-Kyung and Cha Eun-Woo

With South Korea's "Me Too" movement growing increasingly prevalent, more dramas are making statements on gender inequality and women's rights. We can expect an independent and strong-willed female protagonist and a romantic and charming prince in this gorgeous-looking show.

Fans are already hyped for the first episode which airs on MBC at 9 p.m. KST on Mondays and Tuesdays starting July this year. We are buzzing at how beautiful Shin and Cha look together in the teaser photo and are marking our calendars.