All The Beautiful Asian Celebrities At Chanel Métiers d'Art Show 2019

On 28 May, iconic French maison, Chanel held their Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d'Art Show at Seoul, South Korea.

The Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d'art collection offers a subtle and modern interpretation of Egypt's timeless palimpsest and the gritty streets of New York. Gold weaves through graffiti prints and graphic lines that mirror the city skyscrapers.

The glitzy night was packed with A-list celebrity guests from all over the world, dressed to the nines. Chanel ambassadors such as Kristen Stewart, Park Ji-Hye and Kim Go-Eun absolutely slayed the red carpet with their looks and the invited stars did not disappoint.

See all the Asian stars who sat front row at this epic fashion event: