All The Beautiful Asian Celebrities At Chanel Métiers d'Art Show 2019

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 30 May. 2019 2:23 AM

On 28 May, iconic French maison, Chanel held their Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d'Art Show at Seoul, South Korea. 

The Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d'art collection offers a subtle and modern interpretation of Egypt's timeless palimpsest and the gritty streets of New York. Gold weaves through graffiti prints and graphic lines that mirror the city skyscrapers.

The glitzy night was packed with A-list celebrity guests from all over the world, dressed to the nines. Chanel ambassadors such as Kristen Stewart, Park Ji-Hye and Kim Go-Eun absolutely slayed the red carpet with their looks and the invited stars did not disappoint. 

See all the Asian stars who sat front row at this epic fashion event:

Read

Inside Pharrell's Seriously Cool Chanel Party in Seoul

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Hyung-Sik

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Hyung-Sik

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Ariel Lin

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Jay Park

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Krystal Jung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Jay Park

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Ji-Hye

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Daniel Henney

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Ryeo Won-Jung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Ju Ji-Hoon

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Kim Go-Eun

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Lee Sung-Kyung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Irene Kim

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Kim Ana

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Soo-Young (Girls' Generation)

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Jessica Jung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Ko Asung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Ko So-Young

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Kim Ana

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

9M88

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

WINNER

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Jang Yoon-Ju

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Kim Go-Eun

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Ji-Hye

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Ji-Hye

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Kim Sung-Ryoung

Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Métiers d’Art Show

Courtesy of Chanel

Park Soo-Joo

