These Are Our Favourite Frontrunners From Produce X 101

If you've been keeping up with the latest season of Produce X 101, you'll know that the talent survival show is gearing up for its first elimination round this week. Since the program first hit the airwaves on 3 May, it's received plenty of attention not only for the sheer amount of eye candy available, but also the sweat and tears that go on behind the scenes of each K-pop performance.

Sadly, there will be more crying to come: After this Friday, only 60 male trainees will make the cut and proceed to the next stage of the show. It's a cut-throat competition and no one knows how the votes will swing (we're guessing there will be plenty of last-minute upsets and dark horses), but for now, here are the top 11 trainees we're keeping tabs on.