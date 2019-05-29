Shop Our Favourite Looks from Park Min-Young And Kim Jae-Wook

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 29 May. 2019

Sung Deok-Mi (Park Min-Young) works as a curator at an art gallery, so most of her looks are prim and proper with knits, smart suits and feminine jewellery, while Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook) is her boss and wears fluid button down shirts and minimalist separates.

And if you've been keeping up with the series, they've definitely become more than colleagues.

Most of the watches and jewellery Park Min-Young wears is from the brand Rosemont, as the actress is the model for the brand and it is in collaboration with the drama.

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

During their flirty encounter, Deok-Mi looks sharp and chic in a belted white blazer, while Ryan plays it cool with a pastel pink blazer and printed camp collar shirt.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Racil blazer, $940, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara suit, $278.90

SHOP

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

Showing off her femininity, Deok-Mi super sophisticated with her blush pink longline blazer, matching camisole and rose gold necklace.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Arje blazer, $1,834, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Swarovski necklace, $130

SHOP

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

Ryan Gold shows off his artistic influence with an oversized Prince of Wales coat with a knit polo shirt.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara coat, $179

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara sweater, $59.90

SHOP

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

They pull off couple dressing with his navy blazer, white shirt and grey pants and her white shirt and navy tweed skirt.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara skirt, $99.90

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Folk blazer, $586, Mr Porter

SHOP

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

For a casual date, Deok-Mi wore a knit top with drop earrings and Ryan wore a blue button down shirt.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara sweater, $49.90

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara shirt, $49.90

SHOP

Her Private Life

Instagram/tvN

Another instance of subtle couple dressing, they both wear light washed denim jeans with a white top and beige outerwear.

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Zara trench, $119

SHOP

Favourite looks from “Her Private Life”

Courtesy of Brand

Burberry trench, $2,712, Mr Porter

SHOP

