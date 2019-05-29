by Debby Kwong | Wed., 29 May. 2019 8:44 PM
Sung Deok-Mi (Park Min-Young) works as a curator at an art gallery, so most of her looks are prim and proper with knits, smart suits and feminine jewellery, while Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook) is her boss and wears fluid button down shirts and minimalist separates.
And if you've been keeping up with the series, they've definitely become more than colleagues.
Most of the watches and jewellery Park Min-Young wears is from the brand Rosemont, as the actress is the model for the brand and it is in collaboration with the drama.
Instagram/tvN
During their flirty encounter, Deok-Mi looks sharp and chic in a belted white blazer, while Ryan plays it cool with a pastel pink blazer and printed camp collar shirt.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/tvN
Showing off her femininity, Deok-Mi super sophisticated with her blush pink longline blazer, matching camisole and rose gold necklace.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/tvN
Ryan Gold shows off his artistic influence with an oversized Prince of Wales coat with a knit polo shirt.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/tvN
They pull off couple dressing with his navy blazer, white shirt and grey pants and her white shirt and navy tweed skirt.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/tvN
For a casual date, Deok-Mi wore a knit top with drop earrings and Ryan wore a blue button down shirt.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
Instagram/tvN
Another instance of subtle couple dressing, they both wear light washed denim jeans with a white top and beige outerwear.
Courtesy of Brand
Courtesy of Brand
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?