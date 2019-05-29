Sung Deok-Mi (Park Min-Young) works as a curator at an art gallery, so most of her looks are prim and proper with knits, smart suits and feminine jewellery, while Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook) is her boss and wears fluid button down shirts and minimalist separates.

And if you've been keeping up with the series, they've definitely become more than colleagues.

Most of the watches and jewellery Park Min-Young wears is from the brand Rosemont, as the actress is the model for the brand and it is in collaboration with the drama.