William H. Macy got into the graduation spirit on Wednesday afternoon as he picked up some congratulatory balloons at a local grocery store in Los Angeles.

The balloons and other graduation memorabilia are likely for his 18-year-old daughter, Sofia Grace, who is graduating from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in a few weeks. According to the high school's website, there are "Senior Awards" on Friday night, so there is a chance that Macy and his wife Felicity Huffman are planning some sort of graduation get together for their daughter.

Although Sofia's high school graduation is a momentous occasion that deserves to be celebrated, the happiness will likely be overshadowed by the fact that Huffman was arrested and indicted in a sweeping college admissions scandal and has since pleaded guilty. The news of the admissions scandal first broke on March 12 and since then, over 50 people have been charged including fellow celebrity Lori Loughlin.

The scandal centers around William "Rick" Singer, who was paid hefty sums of money to help children of wealthy families get accepted into elite colleges and universities. USC, UCLA, Georgetown and Stanford are among the schools that Singer allegedly used his pull to facilitate acceptance letters for students. Much of the time, Singer allegedly had his clients fake athletic abilities to get them recruited to some athletic teams, such as the crew or water polo team. Coaches at some of these universities have already pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

Singer has pleaded guilty to money laundering, racketeering, obstruction of justice and fraud.