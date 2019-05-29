Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Could Be "So Weird"

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 29 May. 2019 10:00 AM

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV

One big happy family? Not quite yet!

It's no secret that Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have a strong relationship that pop culture fans cannot get enough of.

But when it comes to the Bachelor in Paradise star introducing his parents to his girlfriend's mom and dad, there doesn't seem to be an immediate rush.

"My parents haven't met Sarah's parents and for good reason," Wells shared on a brand-new episode of Your Favorite Thing podcast. "They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I'm just sure someone's going to get into a fight about something."

He added, "They are going to hang out one time and it's going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics."

Wells Adams Plans Sarah Hyland a Bachelor-Esque Date Night

At the same time, there's a part of Wells that thinks the interactions will be a must-see event. In fact, he joked with co-host Brandi Cyrus that he wouldn't be mad if someone filmed the encounter.

"It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives," he explained. "My dad's a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It's going to be so weird."

For now, Sarah and Wells are more than content with their relationship status. Because the Modern Family star goes back to work in August, the couple is planning a trip to the islands of Fiji in early July.

If all goes to plan, this summer getaway will go much smoother than previous trips.

:Last time we went on a tropical vacation, it was a s--t show," Wells confessed. "We got to the wrong island, the hotel was closed, Sarah sliced her foot open. It was a calamity of errors. We need to right the ship."

And with all this talk about weddings and beautiful vacations, some can't help but wonder if an engagement is coming sooner rather than later.

While you're just going to have to wait and see, Wells made it clear that he is going to pick out an epic ring when the time comes.

"Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account," Wells proclaimed on a previous episode of Your Favorite Things.

