Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher.

The Dancing With the Stars season 25 champ is engaged to his longtime love Ellie Woods. While the future groom popped the question in the couple's hometown of Birmingham, Ala. last week, he confirmed the happy news by posting a video of the romantic proposal on Instagram Wednesday.

"5/20/19 - I asked my best friend a question...and she said yes," he captioned the video. "I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE."

The bride-to-be did the same.

"5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can't wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let's get married!"