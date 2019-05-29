Denise Richards did something some thought impossible: She helped end the Bunnygate feud between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

At Farrahween, Kyle Richards' daughter's Halloween-birthday party, Lisa and Kim crossed paths for the first time in roughly two years (save for that dinner seen earlier this season).

"I knew sooner or later I'd run into her somewhere, but I didn't quite expect it to be here, and I know that I had just been doing my own thing. I knew she was there, but didn't care," Lisa said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aftershow.

Lisa was dressed as her costar, Erika Jayne, and was committed to the character. In a group photo, Lisa, "as Erika," said Kim giving the bunny back to Lisa was a "c—ty." "I was like f—k no, I'm not taking a picture of you. I wouldn't take a picture with anybody…I was really over the top at this point," Lisa said.