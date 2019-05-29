Ansel Elgort Shared 17 Selfies in 10 Minutes and the Internet Has So Many Thoughts

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., 29 May. 2019 5:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ansel Elgort

Instagram

If you're anything like Ansel Elgort, every angle is your best angle.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Baby Driver actor took to Instagram early this morning to post not one, not two, but 17 shirtless selfies within 10 minutes with no context whatsoever. Some of the shots are close ups of his face. Others are mirror pictures. Several are wide shots, showing off his bare shoulders. And the final six are zoomed in on his smize.

"I think this one is the best," his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan commented on picture 15. "But they're all pretty good tbh." Chimed in his Divergent castmate Zoë Kravitz, "Dude. What is happening right now? Lol." His West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler, on the other hand, was amused, writing, "My entire feed is just your posts thank u for blessing my insomnia buddy."

Watch

Ansel Elgort on Being the Face of Ralph Lauren Fragrances

And, as is often the case, the Internet had a lot of thoughts. "Ansel Elgort posted 17 selfies in 10 minutes and honestly I stan even harder now," posted one Twitter user. Added another, "Current mood: Ansel Elgort's Instagram feed." 

While some fans were envious—"Wish I was famous so I could post 17 pictures in a row of my myself from different angles like ansel elgort," wrote one—others tipped their hats to the star: "ansel elgort's feed looking like my camera roll during golden hour and i respect him for that."  

Joked a fan, "I want to be as confident as Ansel Elgort posting 17 selfies in different angles."
 
Don't we all!
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ansel Elgort , Selfies , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Godzilla

3 Reasons We Can't Get Enough of Millie Bobby Brown

Keith Urban, Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow and More Added to 2019 CMT Music Awards Performance Lineup

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Real Ways He Annoys Wife Elsa Pataky

E-Comm: Retinol Products Ranked

Retinol Products That Will Transform Your Skin—Ranked

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

5 Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

Nicole Byer

Nailed It! Host Nicole Byer Calls Out Netflix for ''F--ked Up and Disrespectful'' Advertising

The 100, Season 6

Say Goodbye to The 100's Clarke For Now, But Expect Some "Wild" and "Cool" Twists to Come

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.