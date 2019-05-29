Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Real Ways He Annoys Wife Elsa Pataky

With almost a decade of marriage under their belts, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have proven to be one of Hollywood's strongest couples. Still, this doesn't mean they don't get under each other's skin from time to time.

The Avengers star revealed how he irks his wife in a new interview with News.com.au.

"What annoys her about me?" he asked the news outlet with a laugh. "Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic!"

However, he admitted his spouse might have a more thorough answer. 

"What would annoy her? I'm perfect, nothing," he quipped. "But I can't wait for you to ask her that question. She'll give you a long list of things!"

As for what frustrates Hemsworth, the actor didn't pinpoint one thing.

"Well, if she's reading this, 'nothing annoys me about her!'" he said. "I gotta make sure there is a place for me in the bed when I get back home."

Life has certainly been busy for these two. In addition to juggling their acting careers and raising their three children, the couple has been building a house. While the Thor star admitted finding that work-life balance can be a challenge, it seems like there's nobody he'd rather go through life's ups and downs with than his spouse.

"I can be pretty damn stubborn, so can she, which is probably where we tend to butt heads occasionally," he said about their day-to-day challenges. "But we've done pretty well to still be trucking along quite nicely, all things considered. We both have strong opinions and also both have a great amount of enthusiasm for what we believe in."

