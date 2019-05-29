Song Joong-Ki on Marriage to Song Hye-Kyo: "I’ve Become More Emotionally Stable"

It's been two years since the Song-Song couple got married in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul, which the Korean media dubbed a "fairytale".

Now, Song Joong-ki is opening up about marriage has changed him.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul for his upcoming drama series, Arthdal Chronicles, the Korean heartthrob talked at length about the changes he has gone through since getting married to actress Song Hye-kyo.

"Nothing changed too drastically, but I do feel like I've become more emotionally stable as a result," he said, according to koreaboo. "I feel like all married people would understand this feeling."