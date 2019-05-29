The Best K-Beauty Moisturisers For Dry Skin & Harsh Climates

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 29 May. 2019 1:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lee Sung Kyung

Youtube

If your skin is prone to feeling tight and itchy, chances are you have dry skin. This means that not only is your skin lacking in moisture, its ability to retain moisture is compromised no matter how often you moisturise.

To correct this, it is important to look for face creams that contain ingredients that help rebuild your skin's outermost barrier or those that form a protective layer to seal in moisture.

Upon application, these moisturisers leave your skin feeling supple and nourished and over time, protects skin cells from losing moisture so you never have to battle that uncomfortable tight sensation.

Here, eight K-beauty moisturisers to try to combat dry skin effectively:

Read

15 Lightweight K-Beauty Moisturisers You Need to Try

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Laneige Time Freeze Intensive Cream EX, $98 for 50ml

If you're starting to notice a loss of skin suppleness, try this youth-boosting moisturiser. Made with botanical extracts that help improve skin resilience, it delivers the brand's unique Hyaluronic Bouncing Water to enhance moisture levels throughout the various skin layers so your complexion looks bouncy and dewy.

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Belif Prime Infusion Repair Cream, $103 for 50ml

Perfect for skin that's been compromised due to overexposure to environmental aggressors like fluctuating temperatures, humidity, UV rays and pollution, this intensive repairing moisturiser packs multiple benefits to strengthen skin, lock in moisture and plump fine lines all at once.

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Mamonde Moisture Ceramide [AD] Intense Cream, $45 for 50ml

Thanks to its hibiscus flower extract, this rich cream repairs damaged skin barrier to prevent trans-epidermal moisture loss. With continued use, a reinforced skin barrier also forms a protective layer to keep potentially harmful particles out so your complexion is soothed, smoothed and radiant. 

Article continues below

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Su:m37 Losec Therapy Cream, $472 for 60ml

Suitable even for the most demanding skin types, this intensely regenerating moisturiser heals damaged skin barrier, speeds up collagen production, calms inflammation and aids in cellular detoxification for healthier, clearer and plumper skin.

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Erborian Yuza Sorbet Night Crème, $82 for 50ml

Give your skin some well-deserved TLC in the form of this soothing night balm. Enriched with yuza extract, shea butter and beeswax, it forms a replenishing cocoon over skin while supporting your body's natural repair mechanism while you sleep. Wake up to a soft and comforted mien that glows healthily.

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, $70 for 50ml

Relieve itching and uncomfortable dryness with this deeply repairing face cream. Formulated with Dr. Jart+'s patented blend of ceramide and fruit extract, it has a melt-in texture that is suitable for all skin types and help alleviates dryness, flakiness and reduce skin sensitivity.

Article continues below

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Deep Cream, $39.90 for 75ml

Part of the brand's popular Moistfull Collagen range, the intensive Deep Cream is made of 49% Super Collagen Water which delivers hydration throughout all skin layers. It is also infused with Baobab extract to lock in moisture and improve skin suppleness even in cold and arid climates.

Rich K-Beauty Moisturizers

Courtesy of Brand

Innisfree Jeju Orchid Intense Cream, $48 for 50ml

Harnessing the resilience nature of Jeju orchids, which are able to defy adversity to bloom in the snow, this rich face cream contains Orchidelixir, Innisfree's patented ingredient that helps strengthen skin against harsh conditions to maintain skin vitality. In addition, it also contains hyaluronic acid and argan oil to fight free radicals and lock in moisture for a firm, bouncy and dewy complexion.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean beauty , Asia , Beauty , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: 13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Necessary Realness: Interview With Rocky Barnes

E-Comm: Self Tanners Ranked

Best Self-Tanners—Ranked

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.