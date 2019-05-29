The Best K-Beauty Moisturisers For Dry Skin & Harsh Climates

Youtube
by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 29 May. 2019 1:08 AM
If your skin is prone to feeling tight and itchy, chances are you have dry skin. This means that not only is your skin lacking in moisture, its ability to retain moisture is compromised no matter how often you moisturise.
To correct this, it is important to look for face creams that contain ingredients that help rebuild your skin's outermost barrier or those that form a protective layer to seal in moisture.
Upon application, these moisturisers leave your skin feeling supple and nourished and over time, protects skin cells from losing moisture so you never have to battle that uncomfortable tight sensation.
Here, eight K-beauty moisturisers to try to combat dry skin effectively:
If you're starting to notice a loss of skin suppleness, try this youth-boosting moisturiser. Made with botanical extracts that help improve skin resilience, it delivers the brand's unique Hyaluronic Bouncing Water to enhance moisture levels throughout the various skin layers so your complexion looks bouncy and dewy.
Perfect for skin that's been compromised due to overexposure to environmental aggressors like fluctuating temperatures, humidity, UV rays and pollution, this intensive repairing moisturiser packs multiple benefits to strengthen skin, lock in moisture and plump fine lines all at once.
Thanks to its hibiscus flower extract, this rich cream repairs damaged skin barrier to prevent trans-epidermal moisture loss. With continued use, a reinforced skin barrier also forms a protective layer to keep potentially harmful particles out so your complexion is soothed, smoothed and radiant.
Suitable even for the most demanding skin types, this intensely regenerating moisturiser heals damaged skin barrier, speeds up collagen production, calms inflammation and aids in cellular detoxification for healthier, clearer and plumper skin.
Give your skin some well-deserved TLC in the form of this soothing night balm. Enriched with yuza extract, shea butter and beeswax, it forms a replenishing cocoon over skin while supporting your body's natural repair mechanism while you sleep. Wake up to a soft and comforted mien that glows healthily.
Relieve itching and uncomfortable dryness with this deeply repairing face cream. Formulated with Dr. Jart+'s patented blend of ceramide and fruit extract, it has a melt-in texture that is suitable for all skin types and help alleviates dryness, flakiness and reduce skin sensitivity.
Part of the brand's popular Moistfull Collagen range, the intensive Deep Cream is made of 49% Super Collagen Water which delivers hydration throughout all skin layers. It is also infused with Baobab extract to lock in moisture and improve skin suppleness even in cold and arid climates.
Harnessing the resilience nature of Jeju orchids, which are able to defy adversity to bloom in the snow, this rich face cream contains Orchidelixir, Innisfree's patented ingredient that helps strengthen skin against harsh conditions to maintain skin vitality. In addition, it also contains hyaluronic acid and argan oil to fight free radicals and lock in moisture for a firm, bouncy and dewy complexion.
