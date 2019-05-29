The Best K-Beauty Moisturisers For Dry Skin & Harsh Climates

If your skin is prone to feeling tight and itchy, chances are you have dry skin. This means that not only is your skin lacking in moisture, its ability to retain moisture is compromised no matter how often you moisturise.

To correct this, it is important to look for face creams that contain ingredients that help rebuild your skin's outermost barrier or those that form a protective layer to seal in moisture.

Upon application, these moisturisers leave your skin feeling supple and nourished and over time, protects skin cells from losing moisture so you never have to battle that uncomfortable tight sensation.

Here, eight K-beauty moisturisers to try to combat dry skin effectively: