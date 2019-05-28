K-Pop Boy Band MONSTA X Signs With Epic Records

Chalk another achievement to MONSTA X's board: The K-pop boy band has officially inked a deal with Los Angeles-based label Epic Records, for their English language recordings and worldwide distribution!

This deal marks a major step for the South Korean group, which comprises of seven members: ShownuWonhoMinhyukKihyunHyungwonJoohoney, and I.M.

"We are thrilled to join the Epic Family alongside some of the artists we admire the most. This is like a dream come true and we still can't believe that this is happening to us," said MONSTA X in a statement. "We can't thank our Monbebe enough for their endless support and for making everything possible."

The Alligator singers are definitely playing it cool — this new deal propels them into the ranks of international artists such as DJ KhaledCamila CabelloBusta RhymesJennifer Hudson and more. 

Explaining their decision to sign MONSTA X, Epic Records' CEO Sylvia Rhone said that the group is "ushering the genre into the future with an original style befitting of their experience, passion, and diverse influences" and that the company looked forward to working together with them and they were "honoured to welcome them to the Epic Records family."

MONSTA X recently kicked off their 2019 world tour, We Are Here, in Seoul, and will continue to other countries in Asia, Europe, America and Australia. The boy band is also set to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this year, where they will be the first K-pop group to ever perform the music festival.

