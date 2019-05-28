K-Pop Boy Band MONSTA X Signs With Epic Records

Chalk another achievement to MONSTA X's board: The K-pop boy band has officially inked a deal with Los Angeles-based label Epic Records, for their English language recordings and worldwide distribution!

This deal marks a major step for the South Korean group, which comprises of seven members: Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.

"We are thrilled to join the Epic Family alongside some of the artists we admire the most. This is like a dream come true and we still can't believe that this is happening to us," said MONSTA X in a statement. "We can't thank our Monbebe enough for their endless support and for making everything possible."