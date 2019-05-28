America's Got Talent just found something special right out of the gate.

The very first audition to air during season 14 was Greg Morton, a lover of voices who's been working as an announcer, but wants to make voiceover work his full time gig. That intro prepared us in no way for what we were about to witness, as Greg proceeded to reenact a Star Wars trailer, all by himself.

It was no less than incredible, and included impressions of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Jabba the Hutt, Jar Jar Binks, Yoda, Chewbacca, R2D2, C3PO, lightsabers and more. Eyes widened and jaws dropped as his performance went on, and by the end, the audience was on their feet. New judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were both blown away, as were Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews.