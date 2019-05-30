When life gives them lemons, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson make a mean batch of lemonade. Goat's milk? Different story.

But the ladies are all about trying new things in this laugh-out-loud clip from Sunday's Relatively Nat & Liv series premiere, which sees the adventurous pair of cousins and BFFs tasked with procuring their grocery items the old-fashioned way during a surprisingly authentic trip to the farm.

"We're actually looking for goat's milk," Liv explains near the clip's start, after an employee finds her and Nat exchanging zingers with some phallic-shaped veggies as props. Much to the gals' surprise, he informs them that it's "time to get some goat's milk out of a goat," since they're going for a full-on "country experience" here.