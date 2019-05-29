3 Reasons We Can't Get Enough of Millie Bobby Brown

If you've ever seen 15-year old Millie Bobby Brown on the small screen or even in a TV interview, it's obvious: The young star has staying power. She's not afraid to speak her mind, she's unapologetically herself and she goes to great lengths to preserve the authenticity of the roles she takes on. She's an old soul in a young person's body, and Hollywood is here for it.

So, if you think about it, it makes sense she's starring in the next big blockbuster Godzilla: King of Monsters. In the latest epic installment Brown's character, Madison, is a brave and tech savvy teenager born into a world of monsters (so just as adept in Titan biology and behavior as she is in social media). It's her first major motion picture role and we already know she's going to knock it out of the park. Check out Millie and her co-stars interpreting scenes from the upcoming film, above!

Here are a few reminders of her awesomeness (in case you need 'em!):