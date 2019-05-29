All The Highlights From HallyuPopFest 2019: Day 2

For Day 2 of the weekend-long K-pop festival, HallyuPopFest 2019 ended on a major high note with top acts such as Starship Entertainment's MONSTA X and SM Entertainment's Super Junior headlining the evening concert.

On top of that popular rookie bands, VERIVERY, (G)I-DLE, TREI and Pentagon held exclusive showcases in the afternoon, giving fans a more intimate experience with the idols. All the invited acts walked the red carpet before the evening concert and hundreds of fans gathered to see their favourite idols up close.

It was jam-packed event, packed with epic performances by the idols and cute, candid moments both on and off the stage.

Here are the highlights of Day 2: