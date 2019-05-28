All The Highlights from HallyuPopFest 2019: Day 1

HallyuPopFest 2019 is one of Singapore's biggest K-pop events and the first day alone was already packed with numerous heartening and humorous moments. Read on for some of the exclusive highlights from the red carpet and showcases here!

1. GWSN covered Momoland, Wanna One and Blackpink

The seven-member girl group showed off some impressive dance moves to Momoland's 'BBoom BBoom', Wanna One's 'Energetic' and BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' during the lucky draw game segment of the afternoon showcase. Despite being decked out in a variety of girly red dresses and two-pieces, the girls went from cool, cute to girl-crush in seconds — this makes us wonder what more concepts they are capable of and we can expect from them in the future!