All The Highlights from HallyuPopFest 2019: Day 1

by Charmaine Tan | Tue., 28 May. 2019 1:19 AM
HallyuPopFest 2019 is one of Singapore's biggest K-pop events and the first day alone was already packed with numerous heartening and humorous moments. Read on for some of the exclusive highlights from the red carpet and showcases here!
1. GWSN covered Momoland, Wanna One and Blackpink
The seven-member girl group showed off some impressive dance moves to Momoland's 'BBoom BBoom', Wanna One's 'Energetic' and BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' during the lucky draw game segment of the afternoon showcase. Despite being decked out in a variety of girly red dresses and two-pieces, the girls went from cool, cute to girl-crush in seconds — this makes us wonder what more concepts they are capable of and we can expect from them in the future!
2. A.C.E singing JJ Lin
Despite having only four out five of its members present for the festival, the boys surprised audiences with a touching cover of JJ Lin's 'Always Online', a sweet serenade that left fans beaming as the whole Indoor Stadium sang along to the familiar tune. The group has been known to cover lots of songs, both for the singing and the choreography, so it looked like it was just another day at work for them — making this feat all the more impressive.
Related article: A.C.E Covers JJ Lin, Had an Aegyo Battle and a Sexy Dance Punishment
If you thought that was all... @official_ACE7 gave fans a huge surprise by singing @JJ_Lin’s “Always Online” 😱 #ACE #에이스 #Donghun #Jun #Byeongkwan #Chan #JJlin #HallyuPopFest @HallyuPopFest pic.twitter.com/H67CAYyZ9R— E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) May 26, 2019
3. N.Flying's winning summer look
The rap rock band brought the Cali vibes to our sunny island when they walked out on the red carpet in torn skinny jeans, low-necked button downs and softly tousled locks. The turquoise printed-tee and dirty blonde ‘do combo on lead guitarist Cha Hun was one of the most striking from the group — as if the sweltering island heat wasn't enough!
Alvin Ho
4. Audience sang a birthday song NU'EST's Aron
Fans sung the birthday song to the oldest member of NU'EST just before the second song break of their stage time. He turned 26 (27 in Korean age) on 21 May, just a mere four days before the concert. Talk about sweet gestures!
NU’EST singing happy birthday to #Aron@NUESTNEWS #NUEST #HallyuPopFest pic.twitter.com/vYx3V75tfZ— E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) May 26, 2019
5. Hyolyn singing 'youknowbetter' a capella
During the red carpet event, the power vocalist gave fans an a capella sneak peak of her latest release, an honest, confessional dance ballad titled 'youknowbetter'. It was released just the week before, so it was quite the sight to see the atrium still and watch in complete silence as she poured her heart out with her airy vocals and earnest tenor.
Related article: Hyolyn Is Making Her Comeback; Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B
Hyolyn sang her new song “You Know Better” on the @HallyuPopFest Red Carpet! 🔥🎤#HallyuPopFest #효린 #Hyolyn #씨스타 #Sistar pic.twitter.com/uXWqv21YzS— E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) May 26, 2019
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?