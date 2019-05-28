All The Highlights from HallyuPopFest 2019: Day 1

HallyuPopFest 2019 is one of Singapore's biggest K-pop events and the first day alone was already packed with numerous heartening and humorous moments. Read on for some of the exclusive highlights from the red carpet and showcases here!

1. GWSN covered Momoland, Wanna One and Blackpink

The seven-member girl group showed off some impressive dance moves to Momoland's 'BBoom BBoom', Wanna One's 'Energetic' and BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' during the lucky draw game segment of the afternoon showcase. Despite being decked out in a variety of girly red dresses and two-pieces, the girls went from cool, cute to girl-crush in seconds — this makes us wonder what more concepts they are capable of and we can expect from them in the future!

2. A.C.E singing JJ Lin

Despite having only four out five of its members present for the festival, the boys surprised audiences with a touching cover of JJ Lin's 'Always Online', a sweet serenade that left fans beaming as the whole Indoor Stadium sang along to the familiar tune. The group has been known to cover lots of songs, both for the singing and the choreography, so it looked like it was just another day at work for them — making this feat all the more impressive.

3. N.Flying's winning summer look

The rap rock band brought the Cali vibes to our sunny island when they walked out on the red carpet in torn skinny jeans, low-necked button downs and softly tousled locks. The turquoise printed-tee and dirty blonde ‘do combo on lead guitarist Cha Hun was one of the most striking from the group — as if the sweltering island heat wasn't enough!

N.Flying, HallyuPopFest 2019

Alvin Ho

4. Audience sang a birthday song NU'EST's Aron

Fans sung the birthday song to the oldest member of NU'EST just before the second song break of their stage time. He turned 26 (27 in Korean age) on 21 May, just a mere four days before the concert. Talk about sweet gestures!

5. Hyolyn singing 'youknowbetter' a capella

During the red carpet event, the power vocalist gave fans an a capella sneak peak of her latest release, an honest, confessional dance ballad titled 'youknowbetter'. It was released just the week before, so it was quite the sight to see the atrium still and watch in complete silence as she poured her heart out with her airy vocals and earnest tenor.

