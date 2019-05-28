10 Instagram-Famous Pets in Asia You Need to Follow Right Now

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 28 May. 2019 12:52 AM

If you're in desperate need of a pick-me-up on social media, what better way to bring a smile to your face than adorable animals? Inspired by the upcoming release of The Secret Life of Pets 2, we're taking a look at the Instagram-famous pets of Asia that will surely brighten up your day.

From @run_darly, the most darling Pomeranian from South Korea, who also happens to star in some of the country's biggest commercials and is the go-to for K-pop music videos, to Maru the shiba inu, one of the smiliest and good-natured dogs you will ever meet, these are Asia's top dogs (and cats, and hedgehogs, and rabbits) to double tap.

Take a look at our list of the cutest critters that will brighten up your Instagram feed immediately:

1. Maru the Shiba

2. Darcy the Hedgehog

3. Muffincan

4. Eskimo and Kiwi Loaf

5. Euro the Jack Russell

6. BunCha

7. Nala the Cat

8. Tori

9. Injeolmi

10. Darly

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits cinemas on 30 May in Singapore, 5 June in the Philippines, 20 June in Hong Kong, 5 July in China and 26 July in Japan.

