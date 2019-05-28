10 Instagram-Famous Pets in Asia You Need to Follow Right Now

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 28 May. 2019 12:52 AM
If you're in desperate need of a pick-me-up on social media, what better way to bring a smile to your face than adorable animals? Inspired by the upcoming release of The Secret Life of Pets 2, we're taking a look at the Instagram-famous pets of Asia that will surely brighten up your day.
From @run_darly, the most darling Pomeranian from South Korea, who also happens to star in some of the country's biggest commercials and is the go-to for K-pop music videos, to Maru the shiba inu, one of the smiliest and good-natured dogs you will ever meet, these are Asia's top dogs (and cats, and hedgehogs, and rabbits) to double tap.
Take a look at our list of the cutest critters that will brighten up your Instagram feed immediately:
1. Maru the Shiba
2. Darcy the Hedgehog
View this post on Instagram
Chopin’s atelier👨🎨📚👓 ・ ・ ・ 画伯、今日は調べ物かな🤔？ 本は @ayabribrick さんに作っていただきました🙏🏻✨ 家具はほとんど自分で作っていますが、ボロボロ🤣でも楽しいです👌🏻✨
3. Muffincan
View this post on Instagram
Still my favorite movie #magnificent #disney #disneypets #disneypetshalloween
4. Eskimo and Kiwi Loaf
View this post on Instagram
It’s pretty much always a bad idea when the hoomin has any bright ideas 🤦🏻♀️ #EskimoandKiwi
5. Euro the Jack Russell
View this post on Instagram
6. BunCha
7. Nala the Cat
View this post on Instagram
What do I look like? Comment below with emoji
8. Tori
9. Injeolmi
View this post on Instagram
10. Darly
View this post on Instagram
The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits cinemas on 30 May in Singapore, 5 June in the Philippines, 20 June in Hong Kong, 5 July in China and 26 July in Japan.
