Here's What Super Junior's Eunhyuk Got Up To on His Solo Tour of Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 27 May. 2019 10:36 PM
Singapore E.L.Fs, did you spot Eunhyuk out and about in Singapore yesterday?
The 33-year-old K-pop star stayed on in Singapore after Super Junior's explosive performance at HallyuPopFest 2019 over the weekend, as revealed by his band mate Leeteuk during a segment of the show.
"Singapore is very clean and beautiful. If I had the opportunity and time, I would stay longer, but we have to go back to Korea, " Leeteuk said on stage.
He then mischievously added, "But... but... Eunhyuk will be staying for two days! You can be a tour guide for him!"
He teased LeeTeuk about his chest, so LeeTeuk revealed Eunhyuk's secret that he will be staying in Singapore for an extra 2 days for holiday. 🤭#SUPERJUNIOR #SJ #SUJU #ELF pic.twitter.com/baIzDIiD2v— E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) May 28, 2019
And sure enough, the boy band member uploaded a visual diary of himself taking in iconic landmarks in Singapore: From Clarke Quay to the Padang, and even hopping on a Singapore Ducktour!
What's even more fascinating was that the K-pop star also tried out Singapore's public transport system for himself — he posted photos of himself boarding a double decker bus, and a selfie of himself in an MRT station.
Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the singer walking along Orchard Road, dressed in a simple t-shirt and shorts combo, paired with an oversized bucket hat.
Hyukjae spotted walking around in Singapore. He really went around touring Singapore alone... 😍😍#leehyukjae #eunhyuk #SuperJunior #hyukjae @AllRiseSilver credit as watermark pic.twitter.com/20tKP38txd— 흐에 - lee hyukjae (@imanhyuk) May 27, 2019
To get a look at the Korean singer's visual diary of his tour in Singapore, keep scrolling!
