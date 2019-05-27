Here's What Super Junior's Eunhyuk Got Up To on His Solo Tour of Singapore

Singapore E.L.Fs, did you spot Eunhyuk out and about in Singapore yesterday?

The 33-year-old K-pop star stayed on in Singapore after Super Junior's explosive performance at HallyuPopFest 2019 over the weekend, as revealed by his band mate Leeteuk during a segment of the show.

"Singapore is very clean and beautiful. If I had the opportunity and time, I would stay longer, but we have to go back to Korea, " Leeteuk said on stage.

He then mischievously added, "But... but... Eunhyuk will be staying for two days! You can be a tour guide for him!"