Here's What Super Junior's Eunhyuk Got Up To on His Solo Tour of Singapore

Mon., 27 May. 2019

Singapore E.L.Fs, did you spot Eunhyuk out and about in Singapore yesterday?

The 33-year-old K-pop star stayed on in Singapore after Super Junior's explosive performance at HallyuPopFest 2019 over the weekend, as revealed by his band mate Leeteuk during a segment of the show.

"Singapore is very clean and beautiful. If I had the opportunity and time, I would stay longer, but we have to go back to Korea, " Leeteuk said on stage.

He then mischievously added, "But... but... Eunhyuk will be staying for two days! You can be a tour guide for him!"

And sure enough, the boy band member uploaded a visual diary of himself taking in iconic landmarks in Singapore: From Clarke Quay to the Padang, and even hopping on a Singapore Ducktour!

What's even more fascinating was that the K-pop star also tried out Singapore's public transport system for himself — he posted photos of himself boarding a double decker bus, and a selfie of himself in an MRT station.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the singer walking along Orchard Road, dressed in a simple t-shirt and shorts combo, paired with an oversized bucket hat.

To get a look at the Korean singer's visual diary of his tour in Singapore, keep scrolling!

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Enjoying the greenery

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Strolling towards the quayside

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Checking out Clarke Quay

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Taking in the Singapore River and skyline

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Passing the Padang field

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Snapping St Andrew's Cathedral

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Going on a Ducktour of Singapore

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Looks like Eunhyuk went on a train ride

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Waiting for a bus

Eunhyuk, Super Junior, Singapore

Instagram

Experiencing Singapore's bus system!

