New Releases: NCT 127's 'Superhuman' and GOT7's 'Eclipse'

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 28 May. 2019 7:58 PM
In the past week, we've seen two hotly anticipated music videos from K-pop's brightest names: GOT7 and NCT 127. The two groups launched their MVs on 20 May and 24 May respectively, but the response has been overwhelming.
Here, we break down the highlights of the two MVs.
NCT 127
Living up to its title, NCT 127's 'Superhuman' is an upbeat track about unlocking your inner potential and breaking free from the normal. Fans of the K-pop act made
#WE_ARE_SUPERHUMAN and #NCT127_SUPERHUMAN trend on Twitter in the days following the launch, and it's not hard to see why.
Watch the music video for NCT 127's slick choreography, which they debuted on Good Morning America in April, as well as the song's catchy refrains that will linger in your head long after the MV ends.
GOT7
Seven-member group GOT7 have really got it going on in their new MV, 'Eclipse'.
In fact, their comeback set Twitter ablaze with praise, with hashtags like
#GOT7_ECLIPSE and #GOT7_SPINNINGTOP trending worldwide!
The lyrics of the hit song were penned by GOT7 leader JB and JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park. The 'Eclipse' MV comes fresh off the back of the boy band dropping their mini album Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity just this past week.
Watch it here.
—Yvette King
