A.C.E Covers JJ Lin, Had an Aegyo Battle and a Sexy Dance Punishment

While this may mean that it might not have been as much of a surprise for the band's fans, Choices, to see Jun, Byeongkwan, Donghun and Chan skilfully and soulfully sing the Chinese JJ Lin ballad with perfect pronunciation, it was a delight for all on site to sing along, appreciating the group's efforts to prepare this for the audience.

Singapore Choices were then also treated to the first stage of their latest release 'Undercover', a high energy, fist-pounding bop, along with other hits like 'Cactus', 'Callin' and 'Take Me Higher'.

To complete what would be the ultimate wholesome fan experience, A.C.E. also participated in an aegyo battle, singing and dancing adorably to popular children's songs like 'Baby Shark'.

Winning this didn't matter because the whole group was "punished" to dance sexily to Camila Cabello's 'Havana'. Right down to their chilli red tops, Byeongkwan's sneakily ab-revealing crop top especially, it seemed like they were not only fully enjoying themselves, but were fit just for this special segment.

Even if you weren't fans of the boys before, their strikingly warm presence and multiple strengths would have had you looking them up in no time.