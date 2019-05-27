OMG MONSTA X’s Won-Ho & Super Junior’s Leeteuk Just Wore The Same Outfit

Looks like flowy tops with a laced up neckline are the hot fashion items this summer as Super Junior's Leeteuk and MONSTA X‘s Won-Ho were caught wearing the same top on the red carpet at Hallyupopfest 2019.

The two day K-pop festival Hallyupopfest 2019 just wrapped yesterday in sunny Singapore, and the headliners for day two were none other than Starship Entertainment's leading boy group, MONSTA X and SM Entertainment's veteran K-pop group, Super Junior.

Hundreds of fans gathered despite the sweltering heat to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars walking the red carpet. 26-year-old vocalist Won-Ho walked the red carpet with his fellow MONSTA X members wearing a breezy cream-coloured top and tight leather pants.

Won-Ho also accessorised with a leather belt with silver chains for edgier vibe.

The top was perfect for Singapore's hot weather as it features a plunging neckline that is loosely laced together. Naturally, Monbebes were swooning as the top revealed Won-Ho's sculpted chest perfectly.