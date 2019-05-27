Hyolyn Is Making Her Comeback; Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B

If South Korean R&B singer Hyolyn could collaborate with anyone in the world, she would pick American rapper Cardi B, she revealed on Saturday at HallyuPopFest 2019. The solo artist told her fans that she has been quite the fan of the hot topic rapper recently.

"I've been listening to Cardi B recently, so I would like to collaborate with her," the singer shared, in Korean, on stage during her interview.

During the red carpet interview at the K-pop festival this past weekend, the sultry siren also announced that she has plans to make a comeback sometime this year.

"I do have plans to come back this year and I am preparing to come back with the perfect album," she said.

So, fans can look forward to seeing and hearing her on stage again very soon!

After leaving SISTAR and Starship Entertainment in 2017, the veteran idol has not only had an illustrious solo career, but has also founded her own production company ‘Brid3' (pronounced Bridge), where she stands as the CEO and only artist.