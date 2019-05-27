K-Pop Star Ong Seong-Wu Reveals His Official Fan Club Name

Fans of Ong Seong-wu, you've officially been christened!

The former Wanna One member, who embarked on his solo career this year, gave the announcement on his staff Twitter page.

"Wishing WELO a happy birthday. Thank you so much for celebrating with us," his Twitter caption read. "I hope we can comfort each other warmly in the future. WELO, I love you guys so much!"

According to a post on his fan cafe, WELO could have three possible interpretations in Korean.