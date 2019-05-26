EXO's Kai Gave an Impromptu Performance of 'Love Shot': Watch

What a surprise Indonesian EXO-Ls had in store for them over the weekend!

EXO's Kai, Suho and Chen were in Indonesia for a fan meet with Korean beauty brand Nature Republic, and they had the time of their lives when the boys had an impromptu performance of 'Love Shot' and 'Tempo' on stage.

Kai reportedly could not stop himself from following along with the dance steps to 'Love Shot' when it started playing, much to the delight of his fans. From his iconic body rolls to the music video's gun sign, Kai could be seen letting loose and enjoying himself at the fan sign.