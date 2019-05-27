Super Junior Teases Plans For Comeback and New Album In 2019

E.L.Fs have another reason to go wild! Leeteuk, the leader oficonic K-pop boy group, Super Junio, teased a comeback album during the latter half of 2019 while he was chatting with the audience this weekend at the recently concluded HallyuPopFest 2019.

"As you know, Kyuhyun has recently returned from the army," Leeteuk said. "So you might be seeing all of us together for a comeback this year."

He revealed that they were working on a comeback album now that their vocalist maknae, Kyuhyun is officially discharged from mandatory military service. The Singapore Indoor Stadium was filled with excited cheers at this news.

Fans were ecstatic to see the Super Junior members together, albeit missing Kyuhyun, Heechul, Siwon and Sungmin. Nevertheless, with members going in and out of military service and them being busy with their own individual activities, E.L.Fs went wild seeing most of the group on stage after so many years.