Sofia Richie Wishes ''Best Friend'' Scott Disick a Happy Birthday

Sofia Richieis wishing her "best friend" Scott Disick a very happy birthday.

The reality star and self-proclaimed lord is turning 36 this year, which calls for plenty of messages of love and gratitude from those closest to him, including his girlfriend. Since the clock struck midnight, birthday wishes have been pouring in for the father-of-three.

Sofia took to social media to share a photo of her and her beau cuddled up, with a "happy birthday" caption.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner was one of the Kardashian-Jenners to send love to Scott. On Instagram she thanked the birthday boy for being the "most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign." The momager added, "I thank God every day that you are a part of our family."

Kim Kardashian followed up her mom's photo collage with a few precious throwback photos of the Lord and little sister Kylie Jenner. "Found these gems from 2008," she joked in the caption.