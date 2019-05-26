Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., 26 May. 2019 2:39 PM
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Oops!
Wearing platform sandals and a black printed gown, Kelly Clarkson nearly took a tumble to the ground, tripping on the red carpet at the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana on Sunday.
The 37-year-old singer and The Voice coach quickly recovered like a champ, throwing her hands in the air to signal that she was OK, and laughed off the incident.
"Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500," Clarkson wrote while retweeting a fan video of her fall.
Clarkson performed the National Anthem at the Indy 500, with no hiccups, and while wearing a more comfortable outfit.
Her performance at the Indy 500 marked one of her first since she underwent surgery to remove her appendix following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards early this month.
.@KellyClarkson performed the National Anthem before the #Indy500, live NOW on @NBC.— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 26, 2019
Stream here: https://t.co/iiagfm2TqY #MustBeMay pic.twitter.com/xVNeiJbVF6
Clarkson had also performed on Friday at the Sands Cares INSPIRE charity concert in Las Vegas.
