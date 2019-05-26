Summer House Alum Ashley Wirkus Welcomes Baby No. 1

Ashley Wirkus, Brad McAtee

Ashley Wirkus is officially a mom!

The Summer House alum welcomed her first child with husband Brad McAtee on Friday, May 24, according to People. Friends and family were happy to meet the little boy named Dean Hudson McAtee, who weighed in at 8 lbs. 7 oz. 

Her twin sister, Lauren, told the outlet, "It was a very emotional but incredible labor experience for Ashley as she not only had her husband Brad in the room but me, our sisters Rachel and Mia, and our mom Dana in the room during delivery!"

According to the lifestyle blogger, she and the group were present in the delivery room to cheer on and offer moral support to the first time mom. "Before the doctor came in, she said she could hear us all coaching and pushing alongside Ashley. No surprise, our cheering was heard throughout the hospital once he arrived!"

Dean Hudson and his mom are now back at their beautiful home and nursery, which Ashley gave fans a sneak peek of ahead of the baby's arrival.

The new mom marveled at how "hard" it is to "actually make decisions for a boy's room." She ended up deciding on a cool blue color scheme with touches of earthy elements like wicker baskets. She told her followers,"I love how it turned out."

 

Ashley and Brad revealed they were expecting their first child together in November, by sharing a photo of their sonogram. At the time, Wirkus told E! News, "We are beyond thrilled to be expecting our first baby and so excited for this new adventure in our lives!"

Congratulations to Ashley and Brad on their bundle of joy!

