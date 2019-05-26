by Corinne Heller | Sun., 26 May. 2019 12:50 PM
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's unborn child has officially overstayed his welcome.
The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star is set to any day now give birth to her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child and second son, who they're naming Angelo. And these final days of pregnancy are more than uncomfortable for the soon-to-be third-time mom.
"Come out you little s--t," Snooki wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, alongside a video of her baby bump as she bounces on a large yoga ball.
Some people believe such an activity can induce labor.
Instagram / Snooki
Snooki also posted a video of her attempting another method, drinking iced lemon water.
Instagram / Snooki
Snooki has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram.
She said early this month at her baby sprinkle, which some of her co-stars attended, that baby Angelo was due to come "like, next week." Last week, she complained about cramping and said her doctor told her it would take another two weeks or so until her new son would be born.
Snooki and Jionni's new arrival will join big brother Lorenzo and, 6, sister Giovanna, 4.
