Kim Kardashian's Hubby Kanye West Surprises Her With Date to See Céline Dion

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 26 May. 2019 10:51 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Celine Dion

Twitter / Kim Kardashian

Because you loved me...

Kim Kardashian got the ultimate belated fifth anniversary surprise from husband Kanye West on Saturday; he took her out on a date to Las Vegas to watch Céline Dion perform at her Céline show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The two got to also hang out on the side of the stage and then had a private meeting with the singer.

"He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

She posted several videos from the concert as well as a couple of photos of her and Kanye with Dion. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparkled in a white catsuit adorned with crystals, while the singer glittered in a gold bespoke Schiaparelli suit.

"Kim and Kanye had a lot of fun during their quick trip to Las Vegas," a source told E! News. "They had planned a date night and Kanye thought this would be a fun way to spend the evening and surprise Kim. Kim and Kanye both appeared to be visibly moved by Céline's powerful voice, often turning toward each other in awe during moments of the show."
 
 

Watch

Céline Dion Sings to E!'s Justin Sylvester—and He Almost Cries

"Kim and Kanye were brought backstage during the show to greet Céline as soon as she finished," the source continued. "The two of them were holding hands as they were escorted to meet her. Kim and Kanye both thanked Céline for an incredible performance. All three of them were in a great mood, laughing and joking around. Céline was very happy to have them there."

 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Celine Dion

Twitter / Kim Kardashian

Kim had previously met Dion in 2011. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, she called the singer her "favorite."

Kim and Kanye celebrated five years of marriage this past Friday, two weeks after they welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, via surrogate.

Dion's Las Vegas residency will come to an end on June 8 after eight years. In September, she will begin touring her native Canada and the United States.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

WatchKeeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

 

