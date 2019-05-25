James Charles Cancels Sisters Tour Amid Tati Westbrook Feud Drama

James Charles will not be going on tour after all in wake of his drama with Tati Westbrook.
Over the past few weeks, the 20-year-old has been feuding with the fellow Instagram beauty influencer. She and Charles, her former protégé, have exchanged several long YouTube videos detailing their frustrations with each other and the drama has also had a financial impact; Charles has lost nearly three million YouTube subscribers, while Westbrook has gained about five million. And the fallout continues for Charles.
"As many of you guys know, a few weeks ago, we announced the official first-ever Sisters Tour, which is a 24-city tour all around at the United States of America with music and makeup and memories and games," Charles said in an almost 10-minute video posted on his Instagram Story on Friday. "We've officially came to the very very tough decision that I am canceling the Sisters Tour. I know this sucks and people are gonna be upset and sad about it and trust me, I have been really not happy about this either."
Charles said he wanted to make clear that the decision to cancel the tour was his.
"None of the venues pulled out," he said. "None of the brands that were going to be sponsoring it pulled out—and keep in mind it was almost completely sold out and still less than 1% of people who bought tickets contacted about refunds."
"Obviously the past few weeks have been a roller coaster and I've been dealing with this," he said. "It's been taking up majority, literally a 100% of my time and because of that we are now two weeks behind on a planning and set design and rehearsals, most importantly, and goodie bags, production, and also merchandise."
"I'm not better and I'm not back either but I am trying to move on with my life and focus on good things that make me happy and they can take my mind off of things," he continued. "With that being said, I'm still not doing well and the main reason why I am deciding to pull the plug on tour is because the next few weeks and few months, honestly, I said that I wanted to take time for myself and to you, the people that love me, and focus on things that make me really really happy, which is makeup and being with friends and family and getting my head back in the game up to where I'm very very inspired to keep working."
Charles said that he is a "workaholic" and loves filming and that "it's really important for me that I am able to kind of get my head back to where it was when I first started." He said he wanted to "take a little bit of time off to get my head back where it needs to be."
"It is my absolute number one biggest priority that when I do go on tour, because I still am...that I am able to walk on stage every single night with a huge smile and present the best version of myself to all of you guys," he said. "And I want you to have an amazing experience and you feel like you're having an amazing time and you feel like you're getting your money's worth and that you leave with an amazing photo, amazing memories, and an equally as genuine smile that I had when I was on stage. And because of all the stuff, I feel that I can't deliver that best version of James right now, and that sucks but I'm working on it, I promise."
Charles reiterated that there would be a tour in the future, and it "will be even more epic than before."